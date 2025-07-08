West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in West Bancorporation were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 282,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after buying an additional 51,775 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 134,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 18,154 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 330.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 97,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 74,818 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 31,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

West Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of WTBA stock opened at $20.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $347.71 million, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.36 and a 52-week high of $24.85.

West Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

West Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WTBA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $23.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.61 million. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 13.04%. On average, equities analysts expect that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. West Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 64.94%.

West Bancorporation Profile

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers deposit services, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

