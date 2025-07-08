Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 784.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,069 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $4,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WTW. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter worth about $32,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WTW stock opened at $305.30 on Tuesday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a one year low of $255.19 and a one year high of $344.14. The firm has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a PE ratio of -610.59, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $306.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 20.53%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post 17.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently -736.00%.

In other news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.75, for a total value of $505,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 11,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,783,316.50. This trade represents a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WTW shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $373.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $344.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $316.00 to $305.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $371.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.20.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

