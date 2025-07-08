Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $122.00 target price on the casino operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America raised Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.58.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on WYNN

Wynn Resorts Trading Up 2.9%

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $108.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.37. Wynn Resorts has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $109.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.56 and its 200 day moving average is $85.70.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The casino operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.17). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 62.13% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Insider Transactions at Wynn Resorts

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total value of $208,375.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,066 shares in the company, valued at $282,439.92. This represents a 42.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wynn Resorts

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $117,352,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,375,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,872,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $49,476,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $41,731,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

About Wynn Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.