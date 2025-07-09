12,225 Shares in Penguin Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENG) Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Penguin Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Penguin Solutions during the first quarter worth $28,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Penguin Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $188,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Penguin Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Penguin Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penguin Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $779,000.

Penguin Solutions Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of PENG stock opened at $21.19 on Wednesday. Penguin Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $22.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.64 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Penguin Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Penguin Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Penguin Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Penguin Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Penguin Solutions from $26.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.94.

Penguin Solutions Profile

Penguin Solutions, Inc engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advanced Computing, Integrated Memory, and Optimized LED. It offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced integrated memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services, including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

