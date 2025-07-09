12,225 Shares in Penguin Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENG) Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Penguin Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Penguin Solutions during the first quarter worth $28,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Penguin Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $188,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Penguin Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Penguin Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penguin Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $779,000.
Penguin Solutions Trading Up 1.2%
Shares of PENG stock opened at $21.19 on Wednesday. Penguin Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $22.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.64 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PENG
Penguin Solutions Profile
Penguin Solutions, Inc engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advanced Computing, Integrated Memory, and Optimized LED. It offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced integrated memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services, including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Penguin Solutions
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- EV Tax Credits Are Ending—Here’s Why These 2 Stocks Could Soar
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Don’t Miss Out: 3 Blue-Chips Set to Pop This Earnings Season
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Amazon’s Prime Day Pullback Meets Bullish Golden Cross Signal
Receive News & Ratings for Penguin Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penguin Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.