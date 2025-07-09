12,570 Shares in Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR) Bought by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Permian Resources by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 140,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Permian Resources by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 60,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Permian Resources by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Permian Resources by 1.8% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 64,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, Van Den Berg Management I Inc. increased its stake in Permian Resources by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 451,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Permian Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on PR shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

Permian Resources Stock Up 4.7%

PR stock opened at $14.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.25. Permian Resources Corporation has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $16.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 22.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Permian Resources Corporation will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Permian Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.