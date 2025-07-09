1,694 Shares in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Purchased by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ICUI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in ICU Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP raised its position in ICU Medical by 764.3% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in ICU Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in ICU Medical by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in ICU Medical by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on ICUI. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on ICU Medical from $209.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen raised ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on ICU Medical from $197.00 to $187.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.67.

ICU Medical Trading Up 2.2%

ICUI opened at $132.54 on Wednesday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $117.92 and a one year high of $196.26. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.61 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.36.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.49. ICU Medical had a positive return on equity of 6.75% and a negative net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $599.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ICU Medical

In related news, Director David C. Greenberg sold 1,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.66, for a total transaction of $278,987.72. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,760 shares in the company, valued at $971,141.60. This trade represents a 22.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total value of $83,352.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,252 shares in the company, valued at $451,767.84. This represents a 15.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,097 shares of company stock worth $4,860,156. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

