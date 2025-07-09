2,191 Shares in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Bought by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DASH. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in DoorDash by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DoorDash by 6.1% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in DoorDash by 12.7% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in DoorDash by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DoorDash

In related news, Director Andy Fang sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.52, for a total transaction of $6,525,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,545 shares in the company, valued at $4,903,988.40. This trade represents a 57.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total value of $4,940,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 245,530 shares in the company, valued at $60,645,910. This trade represents a 7.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 427,781 shares of company stock worth $94,277,848. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on DASH shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $245.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, FBN Securities started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.53.

DoorDash Stock Performance

DASH opened at $241.47 on Wednesday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.32 and a 1 year high of $248.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $214.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.74. The company has a market cap of $102.32 billion, a PE ratio of 313.60 and a beta of 1.70.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. DoorDash had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

