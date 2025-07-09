3i Group (LON:III) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

3i Group (LON:III – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,929.71 ($53.42) and traded as high as GBX 4,222 ($57.40). 3i Group shares last traded at GBX 4,200 ($57.10), with a volume of 1,635,804 shares changing hands.
Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,850 ($65.93) price target on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th.
3i Group (LON:III – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported GBX 522 ($7.10) EPS for the quarter. 3i Group had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 96.45%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3i Group will post 622.7106227 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, insider Jasi Halai sold 6,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,057 ($55.15), for a total value of £259,120.59 ($352,257.46). Also, insider James Hatchley sold 15,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,057 ($55.15), for a total value of £645,793.26 ($877,913.62). 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
3i is an investment company with two complementary businesses, Private Equity and Infrastructure.
We focus on opportunities where our sector and investment expertise, combined with our international presence and strong capital position, can create material value for our stakeholders.
