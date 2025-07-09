6,111 Shares in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF (NYSEARCA:FTCB) Bought by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF (NYSEARCA:FTCB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 66,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 28,080 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF in the first quarter valued at about $5,883,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $242,000.

Get First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF alerts:

First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA FTCB opened at $20.87 on Wednesday. First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF has a 1-year low of $18.76 and a 1-year high of $22.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.79.

About First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF

The First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF (FTCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities of various maturities from around the world, including emerging markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF (NYSEARCA:FTCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.