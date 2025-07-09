748 Shares in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK) Purchased by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $8,119,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 84.8% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 112,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,543,000 after buying an additional 51,749 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,557,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,554,000. Finally, Tepp RIA LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 596.8% during the first quarter. Tepp RIA LLC now owns 25,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after buying an additional 22,004 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of IAK opened at $130.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $796.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.83. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a 1-year low of $112.09 and a 1-year high of $139.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.31.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

