A Brooke Seawell Sells 50,514 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) Director A Brooke Seawell sold 50,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total value of $7,999,902.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,974,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,746,542.08. This represents a 2.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A Brooke Seawell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 2nd, A Brooke Seawell sold 51,411 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total value of $8,000,065.71.

On Tuesday, July 1st, A Brooke Seawell sold 51,740 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.62, for a total value of $8,000,038.80.

On Monday, June 30th, A Brooke Seawell sold 50,912 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.13, for a total value of $7,999,802.56.

On Friday, June 27th, A Brooke Seawell sold 50,980 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $7,999,781.60.

On Thursday, June 26th, A Brooke Seawell sold 51,455 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total value of $7,999,708.85.

On Wednesday, June 25th, A Brooke Seawell sold 52,774 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.59, for a total value of $8,000,010.66.

On Tuesday, June 24th, A Brooke Seawell sold 54,467 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total value of $8,000,112.96.

On Monday, June 23rd, A Brooke Seawell sold 55,681 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.67, for a total value of $7,999,689.27.

On Friday, June 20th, A Brooke Seawell sold 55,282 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.71, for a total value of $7,999,858.22.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $160.00 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $160.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.61, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.20.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.29%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

