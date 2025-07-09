AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Sidoti raised AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AAON

In other news, Director Gordon Douglas Wichman sold 21,302 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.48, for a total value of $2,225,632.96. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,617.92. This trade represents a 70.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 8,357 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.66, for a total value of $824,501.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 26,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,613,602.06. This represents a 23.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,823 shares of company stock worth $7,122,451. Corporate insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AAON by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AAON by 333.8% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 392,841 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,693,000 after purchasing an additional 302,282 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of AAON by 50.5% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AAON by 9.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of AAON by 5.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 233,002 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,204,000 after purchasing an additional 12,489 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAON Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAON opened at $75.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. AAON has a 1-year low of $68.98 and a 1-year high of $144.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.54 and its 200 day moving average is $95.93.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $322.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.16 million. AAON had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 12.60%. AAON’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AAON will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAON Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

