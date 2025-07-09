AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Receives $80.20 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.20.

AIR has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of AAR from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of AAR from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 19th.

Shares of NYSE AIR opened at $71.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.94 and a beta of 1.44. AAR has a 1-year low of $46.51 and a 1-year high of $76.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AAR in the 1st quarter valued at $526,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AAR by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 538,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,976,000 after buying an additional 19,863 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AAR by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $235,369,000 after buying an additional 58,694 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AAR during the 4th quarter valued at $6,849,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of AAR by 10,454.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 63,325 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after buying an additional 62,725 shares in the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

