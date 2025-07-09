AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Receives $211.29 Consensus PT from Analysts

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have issued a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $211.29.

A number of research firms have commented on ABBV. BNP Paribas upgraded AbbVie to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Erste Group Bank upgraded AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on AbbVie to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AbbVie from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $189.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $334.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. AbbVie has a 1-year low of $163.81 and a 1-year high of $218.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $187.19 and its 200-day moving average is $188.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.91 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 412.03% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 279.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Stories

