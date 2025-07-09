Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ASO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,699,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,807,000 after purchasing an additional 404,863 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,940,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,611,000 after buying an additional 241,100 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,464,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,260,000 after buying an additional 14,997 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,252,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,068,000 after buying an additional 545,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,174,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,573,000 after purchasing an additional 223,320 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on ASO shares. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.31.

Insider Activity

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Christopher Lee Turner sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total transaction of $195,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,096.32. This represents a 38.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $49.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.46 and a 200-day moving average of $46.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.29. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.34 and a 52-week high of $64.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 19th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.56%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

