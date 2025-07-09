Accor (EPA:AC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Accor SA (EPA:AC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €45.34 ($53.34) and traded as high as €46.94 ($55.22). Accor shares last traded at €46.92 ($55.20), with a volume of 566,113 shares.

Accor Trading Up 0.2%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €45.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €45.34.

Accor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels worldwide. It operates through three segments: Management & Franchise; Services to Owners; and Hotel Assets & Others. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital services to independent hotel operators through D-edge platform; Gekko solutions for leisure and travel industry and large companies; and concierge and customized services through John Paul, as well as hotel booking services; and other services in events, fine dining, and entertainment through Paris Society and Potel & Chabot platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Accor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.