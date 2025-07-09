Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) Shares Up 4.3% – Here’s Why

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) shot up 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.25 and last traded at $1.21. 377,826 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 282,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABOS. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Acumen Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 8.02, a current ratio of 8.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.11.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.08. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABOS. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 148,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 9,944 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clune & Associates LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 427.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 18,004 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate sabirnetug (ACU193), a recombinant humanized immunoglobulin gamma 2 that completed Phase I clinical trial to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

