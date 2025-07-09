Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP) Stock Price Up 3.6% – Still a Buy?

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Free Report) rose 3.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.51 and last traded at $0.49. Approximately 831,949 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 1,667,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 15th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of -1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.55.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. On average, analysts expect that Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Acurx Pharmaceuticals stock. Prospect Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,500 shares during the quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC owned approximately 1.64% of Acurx Pharmaceuticals worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. The company's lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.

