ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Price Target Lowered to $21.00 at Citigroup

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Citigroup from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.55% from the stock’s previous close.

ACVA has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.14.

ACVA stock opened at $16.21 on Monday. ACV Auctions has a one year low of $11.88 and a one year high of $23.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -33.08 and a beta of 1.71.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ACV Auctions news, insider Michael Waterman sold 223,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $3,796,610.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 466,548 shares in the company, valued at $7,931,316. The trade was a 32.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ACV Auctions by 7.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,301,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,310 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 12,099,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652,871 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 6.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,084,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,005,000 after purchasing an additional 510,680 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 10.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,214,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,560,000 after purchasing an additional 592,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 9.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,427,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,474,000 after purchasing an additional 447,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company’s marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green’s seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

