Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Receives $7.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACET. Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Friday, March 21st.

Adicet Bio Stock Performance

ACET opened at $0.68 on Friday. Adicet Bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average is $0.77. The stock has a market cap of $56.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.62.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adicet Bio will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adicet Bio

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Adicet Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 140,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 28,153 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Adicet Bio by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 70,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adicet Bio in the fourth quarter worth $177,000. 83.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) to facilitate durable activity in patients. Its lead product candidate is ADI-001, an allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapy expressing a CAR targeting CD20, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and relapsed or refractory aggressive B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

