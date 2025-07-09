ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,288,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,107 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $25,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,198,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $312,109,000 after purchasing an additional 80,302 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,432,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,187,000 after acquiring an additional 50,399 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,668,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,065,000 after acquiring an additional 643,661 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,769,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,654,000 after acquiring an additional 102,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,342,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,325,000 after acquiring an additional 435,480 shares during the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ADMA Biologics news, Director Jerrold B. Grossman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $213,100.00. Following the sale, the director owned 478,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,190,314.14. This trade represents a 2.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steve Elms sold 194,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $3,941,719.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 87,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,767,559.20. The trade was a 69.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 464,621 shares of company stock worth $9,644,269 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADMA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

ADMA opened at $17.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.43. ADMA Biologics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.21 and a fifty-two week high of $25.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $114.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.40 million. ADMA Biologics had a return on equity of 47.16% and a net margin of 45.01%. ADMA Biologics’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ADMA Biologics Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

