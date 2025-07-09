Adriatic Metals (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) Shares Up 3.7% – Here’s Why

Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF – Get Free Report) was up 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.78 and last traded at $3.75. Approximately 6,017 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 36,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.62.

Adriatic Metals Stock Up 3.7%

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.81.

About Adriatic Metals

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals. It primarily explores for silver, zinc, lead, copper, gold, and barite deposits. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Vare Silver Project covering an area of approximately 44 square kilometers located in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

