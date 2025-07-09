Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Raised to $145.00 at Citigroup

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $120.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AMD. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, June 13th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.55.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $137.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.05. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $187.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $1,670,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,607,893.70. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,897,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,210,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,143,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,626 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 443.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,467,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $660,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461,609 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 3,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 264,574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,958,000 after purchasing an additional 29,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.