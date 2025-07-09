Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Raised to Neutral at HC Wainwright

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by HC Wainwright to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on Aethlon Medical in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Aethlon Medical Stock Up 1.7%
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aethlon Medical
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aethlon Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $511,000. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Aethlon Medical
Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses and use in organ transplantation.
