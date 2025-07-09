Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Stake Lessened by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,049 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGYS. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 381.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,665 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,956,000 after purchasing an additional 5,659 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the fourth quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,676 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AGYS. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities set a $152.00 price target on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Agilysys from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilysys currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.57.

In other Agilysys news, insider Chris J. Robertson sold 258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.39, for a total transaction of $29,254.62. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 21,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,396,724.43. This represents a 1.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.39, for a total transaction of $36,965.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 114,791 shares in the company, valued at $13,016,151.49. The trade was a 0.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,405 shares of company stock valued at $158,033. Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys stock opened at $117.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.19 and a beta of 0.75. Agilysys, Inc. has a one year low of $63.71 and a one year high of $142.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.55.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $74.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.43 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

