AIRO Group (NASDAQ:AIRO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of AIRO Group (NASDAQ:AIRO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded AIRO Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd.
AIRO Group Stock Up 1.8%
About AIRO Group
We are a technologically differentiated aerospace, autonomy, and air mobility platform targeting 21st century aerospace and defense opportunities. We leverage decades of industry expertise and connections across the drone, aviation, and avionics markets to provide leading solutions to the aerospace and defense market.
