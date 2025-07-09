AIRO Group (NASDAQ:AIRO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of AIRO Group (NASDAQ:AIRO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded AIRO Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd.

Get AIRO Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on AIRO

AIRO Group Stock Up 1.8%

About AIRO Group

AIRO opened at $21.67 on Tuesday. AIRO Group has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $39.07.

(Get Free Report)

We are a technologically differentiated aerospace, autonomy, and air mobility platform targeting 21st century aerospace and defense opportunities. We leverage decades of industry expertise and connections across the drone, aviation, and avionics markets to provide leading solutions to the aerospace and defense market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AIRO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIRO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.