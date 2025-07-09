AIRO Group (NASDAQ:AIRO) Now Covered by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of AIRO Group (NASDAQ:AIRO – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AIRO Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of AIRO Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AIRO opened at $21.67 on Tuesday. AIRO Group has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $39.07.

We are a technologically differentiated aerospace, autonomy, and air mobility platform targeting 21st century aerospace and defense opportunities. We leverage decades of industry expertise and connections across the drone, aviation, and avionics markets to provide leading solutions to the aerospace and defense market.

