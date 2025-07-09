Ajay Singh Sells 22,601 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Stock

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) insider Ajay Singh sold 22,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $1,253,225.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 261,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,498,234.25. The trade was a 7.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Pure Storage Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $57.18 on Wednesday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.51 and a twelve month high of $73.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.43. The company has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 154.54, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.06.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $778.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Pure Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,690,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,906,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 1,725.3% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,525,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386,864 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 25.9% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,075,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,748,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Pure Storage from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Pure Storage from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.95.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

