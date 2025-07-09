Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALG. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 826.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 130,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,260,000 after purchasing an additional 116,404 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamo Group in the 4th quarter valued at $16,971,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Alamo Group by 338.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 115,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,539,000 after acquiring an additional 89,430 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Alamo Group by 37,434.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 42,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,559,000 after acquiring an additional 42,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Alamo Group by 279.3% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 55,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,238,000 after acquiring an additional 40,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alamo Group

In other news, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.84, for a total value of $100,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 12,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,613,424.32. This trade represents a 3.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffery Allen Leonard sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total value of $705,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 40,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,244,787.76. This represents a 7.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALG shares. Wall Street Zen raised Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Alamo Group from $217.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st.

Alamo Group Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE:ALG opened at $224.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $204.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alamo Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.07 and a 52-week high of $227.83.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $390.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.08 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alamo Group, Inc. will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

Alamo Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.50%.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

