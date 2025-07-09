Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

Stock analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.20% from the stock’s previous close.

ALGT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $95.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $95.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.11.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ALGT

Allegiant Travel Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock opened at $54.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $36.09 and a 1 year high of $107.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.82. The stock has a market cap of $995.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.71.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.27. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 8.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $699.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Allegiant Travel

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 1,486.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 33.8% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 304,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,673,000 after buying an additional 47,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 575.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiant Travel

(Get Free Report)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.