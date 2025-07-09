Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at Bank of America

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Bank of America from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Allegiant Travel from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.11.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $54.53 on Tuesday. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $36.09 and a 12 month high of $107.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $995.17 million, a P/E ratio of -4.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.71.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.27. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 8.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $699.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Allegiant Travel

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALGT. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 489.1% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 803.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 497 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 376.5% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allegiant Travel

(Get Free Report)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.