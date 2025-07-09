Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Shares Down 7.5% After Analyst Downgrade

Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) dropped 7.5% on Monday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $45.00. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the stock. Allegiant Travel traded as low as $55.93 and last traded at $55.78. Approximately 402,090 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 427,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.29.

ALGT has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Allegiant Travel in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.11.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Allegiant Travel

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGT. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 489.1% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 803.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 497 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 376.5% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $995.17 million, a PE ratio of -4.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.46 and a 200 day moving average of $66.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.27. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 8.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $699.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Allegiant Travel Company will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

About Allegiant Travel

(Get Free Report)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.