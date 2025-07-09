Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Given New $170.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $149.00 to $170.00 in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

ALLE has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Allegion from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Allegion in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Allegion from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.86.

Allegion Price Performance

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $148.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Allegion has a twelve month low of $114.04 and a twelve month high of $156.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.52. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.01.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.18. Allegion had a return on equity of 44.82% and a net margin of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $941.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Allegion will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Allegion by 1.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,180 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Allegion by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 22,273 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Allegion by 16.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. increased its holdings in Allegion by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 7,180 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Allegion by 2.4% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Featured Articles

