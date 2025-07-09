Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) Receives $145.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $148.86.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALLE shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Allegion from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Allegion from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Allegion from $149.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Allegion in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company.

Get Allegion alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Allegion

Allegion Price Performance

ALLE opened at $148.64 on Friday. Allegion has a 12-month low of $114.04 and a 12-month high of $156.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.52. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.01.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.18. Allegion had a return on equity of 44.82% and a net margin of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $941.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegion

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 1.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,180 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 22,273 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 16.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 7,180 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 2.4% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allegion

(Get Free Report

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.