Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ALGM. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.63.

Shares of ALGM stock opened at $36.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.11 and a 200-day moving average of $25.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Allegro MicroSystems has a 12-month low of $16.38 and a 12-month high of $36.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.20 and a beta of 1.75.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Allegro MicroSystems had a negative net margin of 10.07% and a positive return on equity of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $192.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Allegro MicroSystems’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 68.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. 56.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers.

