Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$16.43 and traded as high as C$17.75. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$17.56, with a volume of 463,562 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AP.UN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.75 to C$15.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$16.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$17.53.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.43.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust engaged in the development, management, and ownership of primarily urban office environments across Canada’s major cities. Most of the total square footage in the company’s real estate portfolio is located in Toronto and Montreal.

