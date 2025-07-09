Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Receives $99.00 Average PT from Analysts

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.00.

ALSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Allison Transmission from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen cut Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $123.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th.

In other news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 3,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.24, for a total transaction of $359,078.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 11,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,881.76. The trade was a 22.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, SRH Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. SRH Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission stock opened at $94.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Allison Transmission has a 12-month low of $74.28 and a 12-month high of $122.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.96.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.26. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 46.97% and a net margin of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 12.50%.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

