Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 5,435 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,318 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,435 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in UBS Group by 2,627.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. swisspartners Advisors Ltd raised its position in UBS Group by 373.4% during the 1st quarter. swisspartners Advisors Ltd now owns 66,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 52,277 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in UBS Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 18,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in UBS Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. purchased a new position in UBS Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,000,000.

Shares of UBS stock opened at $35.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market cap of $112.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.15. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $35.84.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. UBS Group had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.19 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

UBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. DZ Bank raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UBS Group currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

