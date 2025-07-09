Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Stock Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,688 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OVV. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Ovintiv by 451.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $41.09 on Wednesday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $49.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.08.

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 14.89%. Equities analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup set a $54.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen raised shares of Ovintiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.59.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

