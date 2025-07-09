Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Jefferies Financial Group Analyst Says

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $328.00 to $384.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.94% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $287.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $338.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $338.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.91.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ALNY

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $317.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a PE ratio of -151.91 and a beta of 0.23. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $205.87 and a 1-year high of $333.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $297.55 and a 200 day moving average of $267.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.49% and a negative return on equity of 510.31%. The company had revenue of $594.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 19,297 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $5,904,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 48,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,978,088. The trade was a 28.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 176.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $1,151,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.