Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,475 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 214.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 220 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 289 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMR shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen cut Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE:AMR opened at $112.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.54 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.04. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.41 and a 12-month high of $326.69.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($2.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($1.54). The company had revenue of $531.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.15 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 1.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 14.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

