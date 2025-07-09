Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Decreased by Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 75.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,588 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,785 shares during the quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $49,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,275. This represents a 8.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 255,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,695,000. The trade was a 3.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,643 shares of company stock valued at $36,330,928 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $174.36 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $207.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The company had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. This is a boost from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.36%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on Alphabet from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. BNP Paribas lowered Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Alphabet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.13.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

