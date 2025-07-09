Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$53.74 and traded as high as C$54.51. Altus Group shares last traded at C$54.03, with a volume of 205,851 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on AIF. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Altus Group from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$57.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$62.00 to C$58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$57.44.

Altus Group Stock Performance

Altus Group Announces Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$53.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$53.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 945.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,049.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Anthony Long sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.16, for a total transaction of C$168,468.00. Also, Senior Officer Kimberly Carter sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.00, for a total value of C$39,875.00. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Altus Group Company Profile

Altus Group Ltd operates in the Canadian real estate sector. Its services can be summed up as advisory services, software and data solutions to the property and real estate industry. The company has three reportable segments namely Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting, and Geomatics. It generates maximum revenue from the Commercial Real Estate Consulting segment.

