Amalgamated Bank Grows Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 105.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransUnion

In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total value of $87,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 74,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,482,606.02. This represents a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $255,010. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransUnion Stock Performance

Shares of TRU opened at $92.86 on Wednesday. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $66.38 and a 1 year high of $113.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 49.39, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.70.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.07. TransUnion had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRU shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on TransUnion in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on TransUnion from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on TransUnion from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.31.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

