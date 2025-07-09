Amalgamated Bank Has $926,000 Stock Holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 518.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 235 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Dorman Products by 163.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas lifted its stake in Dorman Products by 127.6% in the first quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dorman Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 503 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th.

Shares of Dorman Products stock opened at $124.04 on Wednesday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.05 and a 12-month high of $146.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.81.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $507.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.09 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dorman Products news, Director John J. Gavin sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.19, for a total value of $380,451.00. Following the sale, the director owned 8,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,837.08. This trade represents a 26.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

