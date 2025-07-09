Amalgamated Bank Has $928,000 Stock Position in DXC Technology Company. (NYSE:DXC)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in shares of DXC Technology Company. (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,159 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DXC. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 366.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,930,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,581,000 after acquiring an additional 64,867 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in DXC Technology by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 16,850 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth $659,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on DXC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DXC Technology from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on DXC Technology from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on DXC Technology from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DXC Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

DXC Technology Stock Up 3.0%

NYSE DXC opened at $16.05 on Wednesday. DXC Technology Company. has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $24.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.20.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. DXC Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that DXC Technology Company. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

