Amalgamated Bank Lowers Stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 16.2% during the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 11,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Boot Barn by 206.5% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 734,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,856,000 after buying an additional 494,523 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 20.1% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 18,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 263.6% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BOOT shares. Craig Hallum raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Boot Barn from $196.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Boot Barn from $137.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $162.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $156.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.67.

Boot Barn Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of BOOT opened at $165.79 on Wednesday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.17 and a 1-year high of $176.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $151.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.69.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of $453.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Boot Barn

In related news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 2,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.67, for a total value of $391,713.46. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 14,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,657.31. This represents a 14.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael A. Love sold 4,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.34, for a total value of $645,282.36. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,078.08. This represents a 66.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

