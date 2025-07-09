Amalgamated Bank Purchases 2,946 Shares of Kadant Inc (NYSE:KAI)

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Kadant Inc (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) by 736.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Kadant were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KAI. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Kadant by 267.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Kadant by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,980,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kadant in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,400,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Kadant by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kadant by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KAI shares. Wall Street Zen raised Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Kadant from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a research note on Thursday, May 1st.

KAI opened at $326.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $314.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $337.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Kadant Inc has a 12-month low of $281.30 and a 12-month high of $429.95.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $239.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.41 million. Kadant had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.44%.

Kadant declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 15th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

