Amalgamated Bank Reduces Stock Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,751 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,952,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,662,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $1,326,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,534,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,134,000 after buying an additional 121,633 shares during the period. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BXMT opened at $19.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.65 and a beta of 1.10. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $21.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.58%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -408.70%.

In related news, CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 1,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $29,126.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 64,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,374.40. The trade was a 2.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry N. Nassau acquired 10,000 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.90 per share, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 182,946 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,679.40. This trade represents a 5.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $177,028. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on BXMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

