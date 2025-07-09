Amalgamated Bank Sells 298 Shares of American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in American States Water were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in American States Water by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of American States Water by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American States Water by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American States Water by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in American States Water by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised American States Water from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger acquired 897 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.81 per share, for a total transaction of $68,898.57. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 8,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,350.27. The trade was a 11.85% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AWR stock opened at $76.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.95. American States Water Company has a 1-year low of $70.30 and a 1-year high of $87.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $148.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.00 million. American States Water had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American States Water Company will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.4655 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.23%.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

